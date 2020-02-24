Bowling tournament raises money for St. Jude

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corvette enthusiasts traded in their wheels for bowling pins Sunday, raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Fast Glass Corvette Club of Jonesboro held its 10th annual nine-pin bowling tournament Sunday.
The club decided to start a bowling tournament as a fun way to raise money.
Last year, they raised $8,000 for St. Jude.
Steve Southard, Vice President of the club, said members were able to show their corvettes to some of the kids staying at the hospital last year when they dropped off the check.
Southard said getting to see the kids is the best part.
“To watch those kids fight for their lives is just unbelievable, and the heart they have and so forth,” said Southard. “It just warms your heart to see those families.”
This year, the club’s goal was to raise $10,000.
