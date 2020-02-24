Bullet barely misses man driving on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man says he’s lucky to be alive after a gunshot on a Memphis interstate was inches away from hitting him in the neck, or even the head.
Minutes after the man got off work Saturday night, his drive home on Interstate 40 took a terrifying turn.
“All of a sudden I hear a big pow, but a shattering sound,” he said.
The man has asked us not to use his name or show his face because he works in law enforcement.
When he got out of his car past the Jackson Avenue exit to examine the damage, he found a bullet hole in his rear windshield.
The bullet traveled through the headrest in the back and lodged in his driver's seat.
“I noticed that it was a hole and all I could do is start crying because I couldn’t believe that it was a bullet that went through my window, that missed my neck literally by inches,” he said.
“If something would have happened to my son I would have been clueless to who did it, why they did it, and to think that this was random,” said Patrice Williams, victim’s mother.
He says there was no sign of road rage that came before the random gunshot besides some debris on I-40 that forced everyone to get over.
He admits he was talking on the phone at the time and he believes that may have saved him from being shot.
“Normally when I drive, I lean over like this. And it would have hit whoever right here. But last night I was driving like this,” he said.
According to the WMC Action News 5 investigative team, there have been 51 shootings on Memphis interstates since the Memphis Police Department started keeping records between Jan. 8, 2019 through Jan. 29, 2020.
Only seven shootings have been cleared by an arrest.
Earlier this month, MPD launched Operation Safe Travels 2 -- stationing more officers on the interstates to try and prevent these shootings or, if they do happen, officers are readily available to help.
The Williams family wants shootings on the interstates to stop, and hope whoever shot at their son will be arrested and receive the harshest jail sentence.
“I can’t even allow myself to think what would have happened. I don’t want to get a call that my son is dead because he was shot on the expressway coming home from work. That makes no sense to me,” said Williams.
That man says it will cost $400 to fix his windshield.
He’s now going to go out of his way to find a different route home so he can avoid that stretch of I-40.
