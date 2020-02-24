1,300 customers without power after Clay County fire

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire on power equipment has caused hundreds of customers to lose power in Clay County.
According to Entergy Arkansas' outage map, about 1,300 homes lost power around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Entergy expects that power to be restored by 11 p.m.
"A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," Entergy reported on the outage.
The Corning Police Department confirmed the outage and said a fire is to blame.
We are working with Entergy Arkansas officials to learn more about the outages.
Region 8 News will have the latest tonight at 10.
