Diamond Hogs beat Gonzaga 9-5 to complete series sweep

The fifth-straight scoring frame came in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Arkansas plated three to push the lead to 9-4. Kjerstad landed on second after his check-swing double was sent perfectly down the third base line, allowing Goodheart to drive him in with a single to left-center field. Franklin made it runners on the corners with two outs after his own knock, then after several pickoff attempts at first, Gonzaga’s pitcher made a mistake and threw it away from the defender, sending Franklin around to third and Goodheart home. Then, a Casey Opitz double off the left field wall brought home Franklin to make it 9-4.