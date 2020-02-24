Feb. 24: Severe weather possible this afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Region 8 faces a low risk of severe weather this afternoon as a storm system passes directly overhead.
Between 1 and 5 this evening, isolated thunderstorms could produce small hail and damaging winds.
A weak spin-up tornado is also possible.
Rain tapers off this evening as clouds roll out.
A second colder weather system will deliver more showers or snow flurries late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

News Headlines
An anonymous act of kindness has one Region 8 family on the move.
A Sunday night fire left hundreds of Region 8 residents without electricity.
Members of a local car club made a strike against childhood cancer this weekend while helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Joneswill have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
