Harrisburg alum Keely Huffine hits first HR as Arkansas beats Marist 5-1

Both team’s pitchers sailed through the first two innings and did not allow a baserunner. Arkansas’ offense was jumpstarted by Huffine, who was slotted in the nine position of the lineup, as she laced a two-run homer to left in the third. Later in the inning with a runner on first, junior Braxton Burnside drove a line drive double off the leftfield wall to go up, 3-0. Junior Danielle Gibson capitalized with a humpback liner into left to cap off the four run third.