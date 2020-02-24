Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who have won four straight and retained their spot atop the Western Conference standings. Marcus Foligno scored and Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for Minnesota, which ended a two-game winning streak. The Wild are three points out of the final playoff spot in the West going into Monday's trade deadline.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and No. 15 Creighton beat No. 21 Butler 81-59 for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent. The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind Big East-leading Seton Hall. Butler (19-9, 7-8) played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle. Henry Baddley led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored 24 points, and Cincinnati ended its record-tying streak of overtime games, beating Wichita State 67-64. The Bearcats had gone overtime each of their last four games, matching the NCAA record. The Shockers had a chance to send it to overtime, but Jamarius Burton's half-court shot at the buzzer was off. Jaime Echenique had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois, the Panthers' 15th consecutive home victory. The Panthers have a one-game lead over Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with two games remaining. Isaiah Brown added 15 points for Northern Iowa. Southern Illinois led 34-26 at halftime but scored a season-low 18 points in the second half when Northern Iowa used a 20-0 run to take control at 60-43 with four minutes left. Barret Benson had 11 points for the Salukis as did Eric McGill.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin scored 17 points, Alexa Willard added 15 and No. 23 Missouri State cruised to an 82-58 win over Indiana State. Abby Hipp scored 12 points and Sydney Manning contributed a career-high 10 rebounds for the Bears, who won their ninth straight and improved to 13-0 at home. Missouri State hit 10 of 15 shots and had a 10-0 run in the first quarter to race to a 25-9 lead. It was 39-23 at halftime and in the third quarter Franklin scored 10 points while the Bears had a 27-15 advantage. Caitlin Anderson scored 15 points for the Sycamores.