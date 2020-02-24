Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-KS-KANSAS COUNTIES-LAX CYBER SECURITY
Kansas counties' websites may lack security against hackers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas counties'websites may be at risk as they lack basic protocols that make it easier for hackers to impersonate websites. Out of 105 counties, only eight of them have websites ending in .gov, a domain extension only government officials can control, and 60 counties' URLs start with “http” rather than the more secure "https." Security concerns have become more prominent as local governments have become frequent targets in ransomware, where hackers hold data hostage in exchange for money. According to KCUR-FM, experts say it could be a serious concern for smaller governments during a time of increasing cyberattacks.
Kansas legislators contemplate raw milk ban, warning labels
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering blocking the sale of raw milk or requiring farmers to include warning labels on packaging after the state abandoned a law prohibiting farmers from advertising raw milk outside their farm. The Wichita Eagle reports that the state stopped enforcing the ban after Shepherd’s Gate Dairy operators Mark and Coraleen Bunner filed a lawsuit in opposition of the 1967 law in October. Pasteurized milk undergoes a heating process to kill pathogens. The Food and Drug Administration says raw milk that comes straight from a cow or goat is much more likely to carry salmonella, E. coli and other bacteria.
Wichita police offer reward in case of homeless man killed
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are now offering a reward for information in the case of a homeless man who was beaten to death. The body of 59-year-old Bernard Woodard was found under a Wichita bridge on Feb. 10, and police still have no suspects in the killing. Television station KSNW reports that the Wichita Police Department is now offering an $800 reward to help find the person or people who killed Woodard. The department's Homeless Outreach Team has also put up flyers in the community to try to get some leads in the case.
Small fire in cooler at KSU stadium causes $10K in damage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a small fire in a cooler inside Kansas State University's Bill Snyder Family Stadium caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to food stored there. The Capital-Journal reports that the fire broke out Friday evening and was quickly contained. No one was injured. The Manhattan Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation. The stadium, built in 1968, is home to Kansas State University Wildcats football team.
Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned
Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. voters will cast ballots this year on devices that look and feel like the discredited paperless voting machines they once used, yet leave a paper record of the vote. Computer security experts are warning that these so-called ballot-marking devices pose too much of a risk. Ballot-marking machines were initially developed not as primary vote-casting tools but as “accessible” alternatives for the disabled. They print out paper records that are scanned by optical readers that tabulate the vote. They cost at least twice as much as hand-marked paper ballots, which computer scientists prefer because paper can’t be hacked.
Corps closes Missouri River levee break near Rock Port
ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says work crews have closed the final breach of a Missouri River levee in the far northwest corner of Missouri that broke open during massive flooding last year. The break just southwest of Rock Port was one of several along the levee section that saw thousands of rural acres submerged and a section of Interstate 29 and other roads in the region damaged and closed to traffic. The Corps says crews will continue restoring the levee section to its pre-flood height. Crews have been scrambling to make repairs ahead of spring and the likelihood of renewed flooding along the river in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
Kansas legislation rethink public offender registry rules
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are considering making changes to the criminal public offender registry system and cut back on penalties. The expansive system that publicly tracks convicted criminals long after they've served their time covers a particularly wide range of crimes beyond sex offenses. Kansas News Service reported some of the proposed changes would impact those convicted of crimes like drug distribution to face a five-year registration term instead of the current 15 years. The Kansas Sheriff's Association says the proposals go too far, but agrees some rules do need to be changed.
Kansas business groups mobilize to stop local plastics bans
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas business groups have mobilized to snuff out a budding movement among a few cities to ban single-use plastic bags and straws. Their efforts are frustrating environmentalists who can't get the Republican-controlled Legislature to tackle climate issues. The GOP-led House commerce committee on Friday approved a bill that would prevent cities and counties from enacting policies for the next five years to either ban single-use plastic products or impose fees on them. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and groups representing grocers, restaurants and convenience stores argue that businesses could face a patchwork of local rules that raise costs and create headaches for chains.