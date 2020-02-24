Lawyer: Investigation into teachers failed report of gun unsubstantiated

The Harrisburg School District previously placed two teachers on administrative leave to investigate allegations into whether the teachers were notified about a student possessing a weapon on campus and failed to report it to the District’s administration. The District has completed its investigation, and the allegations were unsubstantiated. Both teachers are back at work. Due to personnel privacy laws, the District cannot release further information concerning its investigation. The District wants to assure parents and community members that it promptly investigates all allegations that can potentially impact the safety of our students and school operations.

Rebecca Worsham with Mixon & Worsham PLC