Lawyer: Investigation into teachers failed report of gun unsubstantiated
Harrisburg schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reportedly tried to sell a gun to another student. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 24, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 4:01 PM

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Harrisburg teachers were placed on administrative leave to investigate allegations into whether the teachers were notified about a student possessing a weapon on campus and failed to report it to the District’s administration.

The incident happened on Feb. 11, when two students tried to exchange a handgun on school campus. When the SRO attempted to search the student who was alleged to have the gun, the 14-year-old suspect ran away.

Rebecca Worsham with the Mixon & Worsham PLC law firm that represents the Harrisburg School District told Region 8 News that the District has completed its investigation, and the allegations were unsubstantiated. Both teachers are back at work.

Investigators have charged the 14-year-old with possession of a handgun by a minor/on school property, theft of property, and breaking or entering.

The 15-year-old is charged with possessing firearms on campus.

Their names have not been officially released by police unless the two are charged as adults.

