M 2.2 quake reported near Manila, Ark.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake struck Monday morning in Mississippi County.
The quake, which had a magnitude of 2.2, hit at 8:40 a.m. local time.
It was located about 3.5 miles south-southeast of Manila, 13.7 miles west-southwest of Blytheville, and 25.3 miles southeast of Paragould.
According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles).
The quake came just hours after another 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded near Malden, Mo.
Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes?
