SCSO: 2 dead, ‘extremely dangerous’ suspect on the run after shooting and kidnapping in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after a shooting and kidnapping early Monday morning in Shelby County.
The suspect is still on the run, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and should be considered armed and “extremely” dangerous.
Investigators are still trying to determine the course of the events.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home on Belmont Run Cove in a neighborhood near East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. They found one person injured at the scene. That person went to the hospital where they died.
SCSO says the suspect kidnapped a second person and took off in a black 2008 Chevy Impala, which was later recovered near Lake Valley Drive and Ross Road after someone recognized it from news reports and called it in. The second victim was found dead inside the car.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect and working to notify the victims’ families.
SCSO says Lake Valley Drive will be blocked until investigators clear the scene.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.