Tornadoes possible as storm system rolls through

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weak spin-up tornado is possible Monday afternoon as a severe weather system moves across Northeast Arkansas.
The system, which should pass through between noon and 5 p.m., could produce isolated thunderstorms with small hail and damaging winds.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says the storms could also produce weak spin-up tornadoes.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says while the risk is low, the tornado threat is not zero.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates throughout the day.
