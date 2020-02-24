Two from Paragould killed in North Little Rock crash

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people from Paragould were killed Monday morning in a crash in North Little Rock.
According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, Kelly Ann Heringer and a minor were killed when the car they were in left the road and crashed into an overpass pillar.
The report shows the crash happened on Highway 67 South to Interstate 40 West.
The report also shows that it was raining, and the road conditions were labeled as wet.
Ashley Williams was also injured in the crash. No word on the extent of her injuries.
ASP did not list who was driving the car at the time of the crash.
