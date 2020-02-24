Woman files civil rights lawsuit against Sharp County sheriff, district judge

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman claims she was fired after a judge in Sharp County wanted a younger security officer who would want to perform lap dances.
Mary Wanley filed the lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Arkansas. She is suing Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts and Mark Johnson, Sharp County District Judge.
The lawsuit claims Wanley was replaced with an individual who was “younger and prettier, at least in the eyes of the District Judge, Mark Johnson.”
Wanley goes on to claim that Judge Johnson fabricated reasons for her to be fired because he wanted the younger and prettier woman to perform lap dances for him in the office.
“Because of Plaintiff’s age, Johnson, upon information and belief, would not have wanted Plaintiff [Wanley] to perform lap dances for him. Nonetheless, performing lap dances was not an essential job function,” the lawsuit said.
Wanley says because of the circumstances surrounding her termination, she’s been discriminated against on the basis of her age in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 and Arkansas state law.
“Plaintiff performed her job satisfactorily, but the district judge simply wanted a younger more attractive individual who would flirt with him.”
Wanley is seeking compensation for lost pay, lost retirement, incurred medical bills, as well as other damages.
According to online court records, Counts and Johnson have not responded to the allegations, nor has a first hearing been set.
Region 8 News has reached out to all parties involved for further comment.
To read the full complaint, click here.
