Affidavit: Man fired gun, threatened victim in home invasion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a home invasion where they say a man fired a gun inside and threatened a woman.
A probable cause affidavit states Anthony Thompson appeared before a judge on Monday for the following charges:
- Possession of schedule IV substance with purpose to deliver
- Theft by receiving
- Kidnapping
- Terroristic Threatening
- Aggravated Assault
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated resident burglary
- Possession of firearms by certain persons
The victim told police that Thompson entered a home at the 1800-block of Cedar Heights, fired a shot, and demanded money.
When officers searched that home, they found a .45 caliber casing on the kitchen floor.
The affidavit also states Thompson grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to his home down the road.
That's when the victim said he put a gun inside her mouth and told her he was going to kill her.
He and another man then put a bag over her head and held her down with a gun to the back of her head.
Officers said when they searched Thompson's home, they found a black Taurus .45 caliber pistol, more than an ounce of marijuana and a digital scale.
They also found a stolen 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol and a 20 gauge Springfield shotgun.
While they searched the home, the affidavit states the other man at the scene ran from officers.
That person is still on the loose.
The victim told police that Thompson is the father of her child.
Officers later found that Thompson already had a felony conviction out of Indiana.
Thompson admitted to police that he went over to her home with a gun and that he fired a single shot while arguing with her.
That's when he also admitted to taking the victim to his home and demanded her to give him his money.
A judge issued a cash/surety $500,000 bond for Thompson.
He also ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and the judge issued a no-contact order with the victim.
Thompson will appear in court on March 27.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.