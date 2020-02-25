Arkansas State football enters 2nd week of spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves returned to the practice field Monday to continue spring practice.
Arkansas State football worked out for over 2 hours at the Student Activity Center. It marked the first full pad workout in the spring. Of course the headline is Layne Hatcher chasing Logan Bonner for QB1. But there’s competition at multiple positions on offense and defense, 2020 is shaping up to be a younger team.
Monday’s practice was capped by short yardage work & live periods.
The Red Wolves will practice Wednesday afternoon, the first scrimmage is set for Friday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.