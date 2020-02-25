Arkansas State men & women lead after Day 1 of Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships

Pascoe then put together one of the best races of his career in his 5000m victory and helped A-State to 12 total points in the event. The Conway, Arkansas, native remained steady throughout the 25 laps, breaking ahead of UT Arlington’s Justin Domangue and continued to widen his lead with just under a lap to go, nearly matching his school-record time with a run of 14:35.56. John Carder added two points with a seventh-place finish in 14:48.85 that ranks second in school history.