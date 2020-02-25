A Better Region 8: Keeping Jonesboro and Region 8 beautiful

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In last week’s State of the City address, the mayor rolled out a Keep Jonesboro Beautiful initiative.
Over the weekend I happened to look on the sides of the roads and was embarrassed at what I saw.
Trash lined the roads, small trash like bottles and cans likely tossed from a car window, larger pieces of trash likely blown out from someone's truck bed, and even bigger pieces of what appeared to be from construction sites all strewn by the wind along our streets.
I guess it's like anything else: you get used to your surroundings after time.
I encourage you to take a look on the sides of the roads the next time you're out.
I hope you get embarrassed and then want to do something about it.
The mayor announced a committee to head up the effort.
We don't need a committee. We need action.
We need to do our part.
The car window or pickup bed is NOT your trash can.
If you're hauling something, cover it up.
Let's use our heads and be grownups.
If you or your group or company adopted a roadway chances are your section of roadway looks trashy and your name is on it.
That goes for the adopt an intersection and other efforts, too.
On Saturday, I did see a community service crew out picking up trash, and even with as much trash as they collected it only made a dent in what I saw.
Let’s do our part and be proud to call Jonesboro and Region 8 home.
