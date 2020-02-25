Census workers needed in Craighead County.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Census Mobile Workforce Unit is in Jonesboro on Feb. 25 and 26 to sign up nearly 500 new census workers.
The Census Workforce Mobile Unit will be in the lot across from the Courthouse Annex Building, at 315 W. Jefferson St. where early voting is taking place, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The mobile unit will be parked in the empty lot across from this building.
The Census Workforce Mobile Unit will be at Arkansas State University from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. It will be parked on the east side of the building closest to the Student Union.
Both census taker and supervisor positions are available starting at $17 per hour plus 57.5 cents per mile for jobs that require travel.
To apply, you must be over 18 as of March 1. Applications will be accepted until March 6. To apply you can go by the Mobile Unit this week or visit //2020census.gov/jobs.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.