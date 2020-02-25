City of Sikeston changes rules for fireworks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The next time Sikeston residents want to celebrate with fireworks, they’ll notice some changes.
The future of fireworks, within the city of Sikeston has changed.
Starting this Wednesday, Sikeston residents will be able to buy fireworks within the city limits. The ordinance which allows the purchase of fireworks passed on January 27th and takes effect this Wednesday.
This morning, city officials voted on the ordinance to allow the public to set off fireworks within the city and it did not pass.
City manager, Jonathan Douglass says, “The council does what they feel is best for the city, and if the public is indifferent, they can voice their opinion with their local city official.
City concerns with the ordinance were due to local fires and the publics safety. Douglas says, shooting off fireworks within the city is a hot topic and he is sure the ordinance will turn up again.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.