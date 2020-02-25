Feb. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 25. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Yet another cold front is set to slide through Region 8 today, but only a few showers are expected this time around.
A slight chance of light rain and snow flurries continues into Wednesday morning as much colder air moves into the central US.
In fact, unseasonably cold conditions take a firm hold of Region 8 for the rest of the week.
Overnight lows should fall into the 20s and 30s while afternoon highs struggle to reach the mid 40s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Jonesboro man is being held on a $500,000 bond after police say he barged into a woman’s home and threatened to kill her.
Two Paragould residents were killed Monday morning in North Little Rock crash.
A woman claims she was fired after a judge in Sharp County wanted a younger security officer who would want to perform lap dances.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Joneswill have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.