Governor Hutchinson backs candidate, addresses state issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson accompanied Senator John Cooper throughout the City of Jonesboro Monday asking voters to support the Senate District 21 candidate.
The Republican governor publicly announced his support for Sen. Cooper saying the two have accomplished much through legislation.
“We’ve lowered taxes, $250 million in just the individual income tax,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We have transformed the state government to make it more efficient. We’ve raised teacher pay. We’ve protected the Second Amendment. We’ve passed Pro-Life legislation so with those good results it shows that State Senator John Cooper deserves re-election.”
We called the opposing candidate, Dan Sullivan, to get his take on his opponent’s support. He says everyone has a position and stressed the Governor does not vote in Northeast Arkansas.
Sullivan said voters in the area are looking more at the issues at hand.
Hutchinson held a news conference at First National Bank showcasing Cooper’s viewpoints and showing his support to the candidate.
In the meeting, Hutchinson discussed Issue 1, which would turn the current half-cent sales tax that has funded road projects for the past eight years into a permanent tax.
If voters reject the issue in November, the governor fears future projects created by ArDOT will not happen.
“We want all of the voters to understand exactly what this means to their area,” Hutchinson said. “You can go, look at the map as to over the next 10 years what projects will be completed, major infrastructure projects, maintenance projects. It’s in all areas of the state, so NEA will be a major beneficiary to that so you can look at every project.”
The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation says if Issue One fails, it would cut about 32-percent from a county road budget and 32-percent from a city road budget.
ArDOT will hold a meeting for voters to learn more.
The first meeting will be at the Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College in Batesville on March 30.
The next meeting will be at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on March 31. Both meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.
Region 8 News also asked Governor Hutchinson on the impact the coronavirus has had in Arkansas.
He said the virus has caused a slowdown in the economy.
China has committed to buy $150 billion more a year in goods from the U.S., Hutchinson said, but producers are having to give China more time to buy products due to the virus.
“We have huge U.S. investments, Arkansas investments in China,” Hutchinson said. “Whether it’s the sale of rice, or whether it’s Walmart or Tyson that export goods there or other products. When they slow down, there is a worldwide impact.”
Hutchinson said China is the second leading economic power in the world.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.