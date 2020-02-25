Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VOTING RIGHTS-FELONS
Missouri bill would restore ex-felons' right to vote sooner
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most former felons in Missouri who were convicted of nonviolent crimes would get their right to vote back sooner under two proposals. Legislation debated Monday in a state Senate committee would give former offenders the right to vote as soon as they're released from prison. Missouri felons currently lose the right to vote until they complete their probation and parole terms. It's unclear how far the proposals will advance this year. Some Republicans on the committee argued that prisoners haven't fully paid their debts to society until they finish probation or parole.
FULTON-POLICE SHOOTING
Man's fatal shooting by Fulton officer ruled justified
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A special prosecutor has ruled that a Fulton police officer's fatal shooting of a man in December was justified. Special prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff said in a report released Monday the officer reasonably believed he was in danger of injury or death when he shot 25-year-old Cody McCaulou on Dec. 30. Sokoloff said McCaulou was driving toward the officer and the vehicle was only 6 feet away when the shooting occurred. The man was shot outside an elementary school. An officer tried to pull McCaulou over on a street in front of the school before the shooting.
INDEPENDENCE-POLICE SHOOTING
Independence police shoot, wound suspect at golf course
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a person during a shootout at an Independence golf course. Police said in a statement officers were called after witnesses reported seeing a suicidal person Monday morning near an Independence middle school. When officers arrived, the person, armed with a rifle, jumped out of a vehicle and fled to the Rockwood golf course. Police said gunfire was exchanged and the person was wounded, although no age or condition were released. No officers were wounded. A nearby elementary and middle school were briefly locked down during the incident.
COLD CASE KILLING-MISSOURI
Trial date set for man charged last year in 1993 killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A trial date was set Monday for a convicted pedophile accused of raping and killing a 9-year-old Missouri girl in 1993. Earl Webster Cox was arrested in Angie Housman's death in June after previously undetected DNA found on her clothing allegedly implicated him. St. Charles County Judge Jon Cunningham set the trial date for April 12, 2021. Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar has not said if he will seek the death penalty. Angie disappeared after exiting her school bus on Nov. 18, 1993, in St. Louis County. Her body was found nine days later in a St. Charles County wildlife area.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY-OVERDOSE ANTIDOTE
St. Louis County making overdose antidote more available
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new effort in St. Louis County will make the overdose-reversing antidote naloxone more readily available to the public, in hopes of reducing the high number of opioid overdose deaths in Missouri’s largest county. Democratic County Executive Sam Page on Monday announced details of a program that will make the naloxone available free of charge to community groups and the public during regular business hours at a health center Berkeley. County officials say that location was chosen because it's in the area of the county hit hardest by the opioid epidemic.
HUSBAND KILLED-MISSOURI
Missouri woman sentenced to 23 years in husband's killing
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison in the death of her husband whom the defense alleged she stayed with despite the relationship being abusive in part because both of them were struggling with their gender identity. Forty-nine-year-old Angela Mason, of St. Joseph, was sentenced Monday for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the March 2017 death of her husband, 50-year-old Jeffrey Mason. Jurors in December chose not to convict her of second-degree murder. Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said at trial that it was a “disgrace" that Angela Mason used the battered woman defense. He said she Mason had planned the death, sending texts to make it seem like they were arguing.
KANSAS CITY SCHOOLS-ATTENDANCE DATA
Fired Kansas City school worker blames bosses for faked data
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fired Kansas City Public Schools secretary who was among seven employees accused of falsifying attendance data in a bid to help the district regain accreditation said she and her co-workers were following orders from top administrators. Former Central Middle School secretary LaQuyn Collier told The Kansas City Star that she gave administrators “exactly what they said they needed." She and another fired employee have hired an attorney in an attempt to get their jobs back. District officials say they stand by the disciplinary actions they took. Spokeswoman Kelly Wachel said the district has taken steps to make sure this type of meddling never happens again.
BUS STOP DEATH
Police investigate death of man found unresponsive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive near a bus stop on the west side of Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City, Missouri, police say officers found the man shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday near a bus stop in western Kansas City. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police did not immediately release any details about what caused the man's death. Homicide detectives are looking into the death and searching for any witnesses.