Man accused of shooting daughter’s boyfriend

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - White County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 59-year-old El Paso man after they say he shot his daughter’s boyfriend.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to the 200-block of Round Mountain Road regarding the shooting.
When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Colton Lind of El Paso suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and foot.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lind had been shot by his girlfriend’s father, Ross Hudson.
An ambulance took Lind to a Little Rock hospital where he was treated and later released.
Deputies arrested Hudson on suspicion of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, and first-degree terroristic threatening.
He is being held in the White County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on April 7.
