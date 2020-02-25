Man arrested with 263 suspected Xanex bars in hoodie pocket

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro man faces drug charges after being caught with 263 suspected Xanax bars.
Jonesboro police stopped a car at the intersection of South Culberhouse Street and West Cherry Avenue on Friday due to the driver not using his turn signal properly, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When the officer walked up to the car, he said he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
The officer saw Juwan Christopher Young sitting in the back seat. He also had loose marijuana on his jacket.
The driver of the car was told why he was stopped and had Young get out of the car.
As he was getting out of the car, one officer saw a backpack between his leg. Another officer saw a zip lock bag filled with 263 suspected Xanex bars in Young’s hoodie, as well as packaging baggies.
Inside the backpack, several zip lock bags with suspected marijuana and loose marijuana in a larger zip lock bag was found along with a couple of cellophane bags containing marijuana and black digital scales.
Police also found a half-rolled marijuana blunt in the backpack.
A judge found probable cause to charge Young with possession of schedule IV or V substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of schedule IV with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of schedule VI less than 4 ounces. The judge set his bond at $75,000 cash/surety.
