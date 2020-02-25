NEA NAIA Roundup (2/24/2020)

Henderson recorded her second double-double of the season with a team-high in points (22) and rebounds (10) in the Scots' pivotal, 65-52, AMC victory over No. 12 Freed-Hardeman. She also scored the game-winning bucket on a three-point play with 3.2 seconds remaining in the contest. Henderson topped that performance with a career-high 32 points, which included 22 first-half points, in the Scots' 79-52 win at Park.