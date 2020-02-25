NEA NAIA Roundup (2/24/2020)

Lyon, Williams Baptist, & Crowley’s Ridge all earned conference accolades on Monday.
AMC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week: Liz Henderson (Lyon)
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
No. 11 Lyon College women's basketball senior guard Liz Henderson put together two strong performances that led to a pair of victories for the Scots as she was named as the American Midwest Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season. Henderson also earned the recognition on Dec. 2.
Henderson recorded her second double-double of the season with a team-high in points (22) and rebounds (10) in the Scots' pivotal, 65-52, AMC victory over No. 12 Freed-Hardeman. She also scored the game-winning bucket on a three-point play with 3.2 seconds remaining in the contest. Henderson topped that performance with a career-high 32 points, which included 22 first-half points, in the Scots' 79-52 win at Park.
For the season, Henderson is averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game. She currently ranks sixth in the NAIA in total three-point field goals made (81) and 10th in three-point field goals made per game (3.0).
Henderson and the Scots will host their final two games of the 2019-20 regular season this week. The Scots will face St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., before taking on No. 15 Columbia College on Saturday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.
AMC Softball Player of the Week: Kaydra Cole (Williams Baptist)
AMC Softball Pitcher of the Week: Laura Helmich (Williams Baptist)
Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
Kaydra Cole of Williams Baptist (Ark.) and Laura Helmich of Williams Baptist (Ark.) have been named the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Cole (player) and Helmich (pitcher) were selected based on their performances from Feb. 17-23.
AMC Softball Player of the Week
Kaydra Cole, Williams Baptist (Ark.)
So. | SS | Paragould, Ark.
Led the Lady Eagles to a 3-1 week. Hit .714 on the week, going 10-for-14 with three doubles and three homeruns. Drove in nine runs, including four in each game against William Penn (Iowa). This is her first-career AMC Player of the Week award.
AMC Softball Pitcher of the Week
Laura Helmich, Williams Baptist (Ark.)
Sr. | P | Avila, Ark.
Went 2-0 in the circle on the week with three appearances. Tossed a total of 11.2 innings allowing just three earned runs. Recorded 16 strikeouts. This is her fourth-career AMC Pitcher of the Week award.
AII Women’s Basketball Player of the Week: Octavia Lowery (Crowley’s Ridge College)
Press Release from AII Sports
Strong performances to close out the regular season have earned Crowley's Ridge College (Ark.) junior Octavia Lowery the final Association of Independent Institutions Women's Basketball Player of the Week award for the 2019-20 season.
The Gatewood, Mo., native was the go-to offensive threat for the Pioneers last week. She posted double-double performances in games against Fisk University (Tenn.) and Welch College (Tenn.).
For the week, Lowery averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. She made seven 3-point field goals.
The guard scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory over Welch. She added 20 points and 12 rebounds in a loss against Fisk.
Lowery ranks fifth nationally among NAIA Division II players in 3-point field goals made per game (3.3), eighth in total 3-pointers (88) and 33rd in 3-point field goal percentage (39.5 percent). She leads Crowley’s Ridge in scoring at 15.9 points per game while averaging nearly 29 minutes on the court per game.
