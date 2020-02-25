Robert Moore named SEC Baseball Co-Player of the Week

It is the first weekly honor for the freshman infielder and third by a Razorback this season, joining Heston Kjerstad (co-player) and Connor Noland (pitcher) in receiving the awards after the first week of games. Arkansas had never won SEC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks until Kjerstad & Moore’s consecutive accolades. Moore is the first Arkansas freshman to receive player of the week honors from the league.