Schools to compete in underwater robotics competition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several area schools will participate in the 2020 Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge.
The underwater robotics competition, hosted by the Arkansas 4-H and the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, will be held Friday, March 6, at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant.
More than 162 students from 16 counties, including Craighead, Lawrence, and Randolph, will participate, according to a news release from the ECA.
Competitors will “use their SeaPerch robots to simulate a waterway cleanup.”
The SeaPerch is a remotely-operated “submersible” built from PVC pipe, pool noodles, and 12-volt batteries and motors.
“During the contest, team must navigate their SeaPerch through obstacle courses and complete other tasks, such as moving plastic rings from one part of the course and successfully placing them to another part,” the news release stated.
The winning team will advance to the international competition which will be held May 29-31 at the University of Maryland.
Schools participating are from the following counties: Arkansas, Carroll, Craighead, Crittenden, Garland, Grant, Howard, Lawrence, Madison, Miller, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph and Saline.
