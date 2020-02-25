Senator John Boozman honor Arkansas literary icon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Senator John Boozman honored an Arkansas icon who past away last week, on the Senate floor.
Sen. Boozman paid tribute to Charles Portis, the author who is best known for his novel True Grit.
Portis was born in El Dorado in December of 1933 and spent his childhood in south Arkansas, Sen. Boozman said.
He enlisted in the Marines and reached the rank of sergeant during the Korean War.
Following his military service, Portis attended the University of Arkansas and graduated with a journalism degree.
He worked for the Arkansas Gazette and then the New York Herald Tribune.
Portis ended his journalism career voluntarily in 1964 and began writing fiction.
He wrote his most celebrated work, True Grit, in 1968, which was later adapted into a film in 1969 and again in 2010.
Portis was honored with the Oxford American’s first Lifetime Achievement Southern Literature Award and the Porter Prize’s 30th Anniversary Lifetime Achievement Award.
Portis died on February 17, 2020.
