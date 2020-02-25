Shots fired on Melrose, police searching for suspects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after gunshots rang out on Vine Street, Jonesboro police found themselves investigating yet another shooting, this time near a recently installed SkyCop.
Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, officers responded to the 400-block of Melrose Street regarding shots fired in the street.
When police arrived, according to the initial incident report, they found 13 shell casings and broken glass from a vehicle’s back window at the intersection of Melrose and Cedar Heights. They also found a flat-billed ball cap with “Blessed” on it.
An hour and a half later, police located the victim’s vehicle at Burke and Huntington with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door.
Christopher Lamar Ball, 31, said he had been shot at.
The initial incident report listed five unidentified people, including three males and two females, as possible suspects.
During their investigation, officers learned Ball was on parole and went to his home to conduct a search.
Following the parole search, they transported him to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked him on a parole hold.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Sunday’s shooting occurred at the same intersection where last October police installed a SkyCop camera.
At the time of their installation, Mayor Harold Perrin described the area as one of two “hot spots that have seen the most gun activity.”
No word on if the SkyCop caught Sunday’s incident on camera.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.