Snow Flurries Possible Wednesday Morning

Colder air moves in tonight, and so does the chance for a few sprinkles or snow flurries. Rain chances are low throughout the day. Lows are expected to remain above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. So if any snow falls, it would have to be heavy to stick. Roads are expected to be fine. Cold air will be the biggest impact over the next few days with highs in the 40s and lows near or below freezing. Temperatures look a little better for the weekend and 60s return next week as rain chances increase. Super Tuesday, or Election Day, looks wet and possibly stormy at times. We’ll have updates all week long as we get closer.