St. Louis looks to sweep St. Joe's

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have combined to account for 46 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Saint Joseph's, Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to score 51 percent of the team's points this season.