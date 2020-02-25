8th grader arrested for taking gun to school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne police arrested a 14-year-old boy after Superintendent Carl Easley said he brought a gun to the junior high school.
The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, before school began.
Easley said other students saw a video or photo on social media of the alleged suspect posing with a weapon and contacted Principal Robbie Roach.
Roach and the school’s resource officer confronted the 8th grade student. When the SRO searched the boy’s backpack, according to Easley, they found a gun.
The officer contacted Wynne police who came to the school and arrested the boy.
Due to the child’s age, he has not been identified.
Easley stated at no time was anyone threatened nor were there prior threats.
He also stressed the incident began before school and the school was never placed on lockdown.
