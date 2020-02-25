Three Rivers College experiencing a network disruption cancelled classes

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College is experiencing a network disruption and has cancelled classes for the remainder of the week.
According to a Facebook post, Three Rivers College is currently experiencing a network disruption.
Three Rivers said they actively working with third-party computer specialists to address the disruption and restore our systems to full operability.
The college has closed through Feb. 28 while as the college investigates the incident.
Nursing and Allied Health programs in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston will continue to meet this week with the exception of any scheduled HESI examinations.
The March 1 Nursing program deadline will be extended to a date to be announced later.
All NLN-PAX exams are cancelled for this week and additional testing dates will be announced.
The Construction Job Fair on Wednesday and Thursday will continue as scheduled.
Announcements will be posted on the Three Rivers College Facebook page as they become available.
