Traffic Alert: Highway 67 shut down due to hazmat spill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 travelers headed to Little Rock Tuesday can expect delays and detours following a large hazmat spill.
IDriveArkansas reports the spill completely covered Highway 67, about 0.5 miles northeast of Exit 22 near Austin in Lonoke County.
Arkansas State Police say a tanker hauling chemicals turned over, spilling its contents.
Both north and southbound lanes of the interstate, as of 6:55 a.m., are shut down. Traffic is being rerouted at the 28-mile marker.
Motorists should expect significant traffic delays, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 director.
