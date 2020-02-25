Traffic Alert: Highway 67 shut down due to hazmat spill

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 25, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 7:15 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 travelers headed to Little Rock Tuesday can expect delays and detours following a large hazmat spill.

IDriveArkansas reports the spill completely covered Highway 67, about 0.5 miles northeast of Exit 22 near Austin in Lonoke County.

Arkansas State Police say a tanker hauling chemicals turned over, spilling its contents.

Both north and southbound lanes of the interstate, as of 6:55 a.m., are shut down. Traffic is being rerouted at the 28-mile marker.

Motorists should expect significant traffic delays, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 director.

