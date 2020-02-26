Arkansas State sweeps Sun Belt Indoor Track & Field Championships

"We talk about championships from day one," head coach Jim Patchell said. "That's one of our team goals – try to be in a position to compete for championships and to win our fair share of them. We're not shy about pursuing that and we let our recruits know that's what we're about. We knew we had a strong lead in the field coming in, but that doesn't always mean a victory in the championship – we had to show up and do it. I'm proud of how our women fought from day one and I'm so happy that we came away with a victory. We took a different approach with the men, we had some people compete in three events and they rose to the occasion. I'm so proud of them."