Bald eagle found shot dead on county road

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a bald eagle in Cross County has sparked an investigation with a $5,000 reward offered after an arrest in the case.
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, they are conducting a joint investigation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
This all started Friday, Feb. 21, when a mature bald eagle was found dead on Cross County Road 220, north of Cherry Valley.
A preliminary cause of death by the Cross County Veterinary Clinic in Wynne states the bird died from a gunshot wound.
"The eagle will be transferred to a wildlife forensics laboratory for additional testing," Assistant Chief of Communications for AGFC Randy Zellers wrote in a news release.
Col. Greg Rae, AGFC chief of enforcement said this act comes from pure hate and discontent.
He said it's a criminal act and they will do anything they can to solve the case.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission matched a reward set up for information on the case bringing the total reward offered after a conviction up to $5,000.
The commission asks anyone with information to contact their Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262.
Your information will be kept confidential.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.