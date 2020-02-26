Bald eagle found shot dead on county road

Eagle found shot dead in Cross County
By Jorge Quiquivix | February 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:48 PM

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a bald eagle in Cross County has sparked an investigation with a $5,000 reward offered after an arrest in the case.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, they are conducting a joint investigation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This all started Friday, Feb. 21, when a mature bald eagle was found dead on Cross County Road 220, north of Cherry Valley.

UPDATE ON THE REWARD! The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation is matching the USFWS Reward! That now means if you have...

Posted by Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

A preliminary cause of death by the Cross County Veterinary Clinic in Wynne states the bird died from a gunshot wound.

"The eagle will be transferred to a wildlife forensics laboratory for additional testing," Assistant Chief of Communications for AGFC Randy Zellers wrote in a news release.

Col. Greg Rae, AGFC chief of enforcement said this act comes from pure hate and discontent.

He said it's a criminal act and they will do anything they can to solve the case.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission matched a reward set up for information on the case bringing the total reward offered after a conviction up to $5,000.

The commission asks anyone with information to contact their Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262.

Your information will be kept confidential.

