Brandon Anderson strikes out 13 as Arkansas State beats Mississippi Valley State

A quality start by Brandon Anderson (1-0) in which he fanned 13 batters propelled Arkansas State to a 6-1 midweek victory over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
Anderson (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 13 K, 2 BB), earned his first victory of the year, when he worked 6.0 innings, only allowing one hit, one run and two walks. Will Nash saw action out of the bullpen, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out four of the six batters he faced. Jack Jumper tossed 1.0 innings in relief and earned two strikeouts.
The Red Wolves pitching staff, punched out a combined 19 batters, which was two shy of the matching the school (21).
The Red Wolves (2-4) tacked on a two spot, in the bottom of the first, when Liam Hicks reached on a leadoff single, then Drew Tipton doubled to left and Ben Klutts singled to right to score Hicks. Jaylon Deshazier then reached on a 3B fielding error, which scored Klutts.
Arkansas State added insurance 5-1, in the bottom of the fourth, when Sky-Lar Culver reached on a leadoff single, Colten Nix doubled to right and Cullen Ray reached on an HBP. Karsen Reid then scored Culver on perfectly hit single through the right side.
The Red Wolves continued their fourth inning rally, when Liam Hicks singled up the middle to score Colten Nix. The home team capped off the inning after Drew Tipton reached on a bases loaded fielder’s choice, which scored Cullen Ray.
Mississippi Valley State (0-6) scored its only in run in the top of the fourth.
Arkansas State will conclude its midweek series with Mississippi Valley State Wednesday, Feb. 25. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
