Brandon Anderson strikes out 13 as Arkansas State beats Mississippi Valley State

Anderson (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 13 K, 2 BB), earned his first victory of the year, when he worked 6.0 innings, only allowing one hit, one run and two walks. Will Nash saw action out of the bullpen, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings and striking out four of the six batters he faced. Jack Jumper tossed 1.0 innings in relief and earned two strikeouts.