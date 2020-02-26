City of Osceola names new fire chief

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Osceola announced Tuesday the fire department will have a new fire chief.
According to a news release, the city announced Peter Hill will become the new chief on April 1.
Hill joined the department in January 1996 and has served several roles, including a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, and most recently as the assistant chief.
The promotion is meant to “recognize the contributions Peter has made to the City of Osceola Fire Department during his tenure with the organization.”
