Committee discusses grant for JETS, CWL’s contribution to new fire department pumper truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration committee discussed several topics during their meeting Tuesday including a grant for JET and money for a new pumper truck for the fire department.
The first resolution discussed was one authorizing the city to accept and enter into and agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration for the 2019 FTA Formula 5307 grant for the Jonesboro Economical Transit.
The city was awarded the grant that amounts to $909,678 from the federal government with a local match of $580,677 for a total of $1,490,355.
The money will be used to expand the fleet, buy software, conduct preventative maintenance, and provide operating assistance, according to the resolution.
The committee also talked about a resolution requesting City Water and Light to contribute to a new fire department pumper truck.
The resolution states that CWL indicated their willingness to contribute $500,000 toward the purchase of the new truck and the resolution’s approval by the city council is required for the contribution to be made.
The money will come from CWL’s surplus fund.
Both resolutions were forwarded to the full city council to consider.
