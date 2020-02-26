$2,000 crafted owl stolen from Independence Co. man

Independence County, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is searching high and low after someone stole a custom made barred-owl he created. It took him two months to make it and he says the customer already paid for it.
“I work hard for my son and I just want it back," 15-year wood-carver, Joe Dominguez said.
The search has been going on since Feb. 19 and he even believes it may be out of the state.
But, that won’t stop him from getting the word out to try to get it back.
The sound of wood being carved is a norm for those who live in Dominguez’s neighborhood. Davis Lane residents see him outside almost daily.
“Each piece is one of a kind,” Dominguez said.
From different animals to custom made pieces; he says if it’s thought up, he can make it.
Recently, he got a special order from a customer to make a barred-owl. He started with a black walnut log, carved it and painted it with acrylic paint.
The owl took him two months to finish.
And the night before he was going to hand it over to the buyer, someone stole the owl out of his yard.
“In the matter of a couple hours it was gone," Dominguez said.
He says for 9 years he has left his wood pieces outside and they’ve never been touched, but he will never make that mistake again.
It doesn’t help that the buyer already paid a hefty $2,000 for it.
“I’m just a poor wood-carver trying to support my son and they take what little... I work so hard and they take it,” Dominguez said.
Now, he is on a mission to get it back.
He filed a police report with Independence County Sheriff’s Office and he even posted signs around the neighborhood, offering a $500 reward for something that was originally his.
“God is just and justice will be served. Either in this life or the next," Dominguez said.
He continues to post online and he hopes it will be returned in perfect shape.
“They didn’t work for it, they didn’t earn it and they are enjoying something that doesn’t belong to them,” Dominguez said.
