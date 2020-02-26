4A East Regional Tournament tips off Wednesday at Valley View

The road to Hot Springs runs through Jonesboro. Valley View is hosting the 4A East Regional Basketball Tournament.
We’ll update this page with scores & highlights.
4A East Regional Basketball Tournament (Valley View)
WEDNESDAY
Batesville 78, Wynne 47 (Girls)
5:30pm: Westside vs. ESTEM (Boys)
7:00pm: Highland vs. Pulaski Academy (Girls)
8:30pm: Valley View vs. Mills (Boys)
THURSDAY
4:00pm: Pocahontas vs. Robinson (Girls)
5:30pm: Blytheville vs. Pulaski Academy (Boys)
7:00pm: Southside vs. Stuttgart (Girls)
8:30pm: Brookland vs. Robinson (Boys)
FRIDAY
4:00pm: Girls Semifinal
5:30pm: Boys Semifinal
7:00pm: Girls Semifinal
8:30pm: Boys Semifinal
SATURDAY
12:00pm: Girls 3rd Place Game
1:30pm: Boys 3rd Place Game
6:00pm: Girls Championship
7:30pm: Boys Championship
