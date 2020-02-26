4A East Regional Tournament tips off Wednesday at Valley View

4A East Regional Tournament tips off Wednesday at Valley View
February 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:21 PM

The road to Hot Springs runs through Jonesboro. Valley View is hosting the 4A East Regional Basketball Tournament.

We’ll update this page with scores & highlights.

4A East Regional Basketball Tournament (Valley View)

WEDNESDAY

Batesville 78, Wynne 47 (Girls)

5:30pm: Westside vs. ESTEM (Boys)

7:00pm: Highland vs. Pulaski Academy (Girls)

8:30pm: Valley View vs. Mills (Boys)

THURSDAY

4:00pm: Pocahontas vs. Robinson (Girls)

5:30pm: Blytheville vs. Pulaski Academy (Boys)

7:00pm: Southside vs. Stuttgart (Girls)

8:30pm: Brookland vs. Robinson (Boys)

FRIDAY

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal

5:30pm: Boys Semifinal

7:00pm: Girls Semifinal

8:30pm: Boys Semifinal

SATURDAY

12:00pm: Girls 3rd Place Game

1:30pm: Boys 3rd Place Game

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.