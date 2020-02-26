Former Razorback, NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case

FILE - booking photo released by Collin County Texas Sheriff's Office shows former NFL player Darren McFadden. McFadden has posted bond after authorities say he was arrested on a drunken-driving charge when he fell asleep in the drive-through lane at a fast-food restaurant in suburban Dallas. The 31-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated after being found early Monday at a Whataburger in McKinney, Texas. The University of Arkansas standout spent seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders and three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2017. (Source: Collin County Sheriff's Office via AP/Collin County Sheriff's Office)