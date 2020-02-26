Harding University to close its Italy campus Feb. 29 due to coronavirus uncertainty

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 university will be closing its campus in Florence, Italy at the end of this month, citing concerns over coronavirus.
According to a Tweet on the Harding University International Programs Twitter page, the campus will be closing Feb. 29.
“Due to continuing uncertainty related to the spread of the coronavirus, we’ve made the decision to close our Florence campus effective Feb. 29 for the remainder of the semester,” the post noted. “Please continue to pray for the health & safety of students as they travel home & everyone affected.”
