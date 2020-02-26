Hardy police looking for stolen knives

Hardy police and a local business owner need your help looking for a theft suspect. (Source: Hardy Dept. of Public Safety via Facebook)
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) -Two valuable items were stolen from a local store in Hardy and now police are asking for the public’s help bringing them back.

According to a Facebook post, the two items stolen are knives owned by The Crazy Nook, a local business.

In the post, the Hardy Department of Public Safety stated that if returned properly, the owner won’t pursue charges.

But if police catch the suspect and the items aren’t returned, police plan to file charges.

