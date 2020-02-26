Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor bounced back in a big way from its first Big 12 loss. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Bears never trailed in an 85-66 win over Kansas State. The Bears were coming off a three-point home loss to Kansas that ended their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak. They had a 34-point lead with four minutes to go against the Wildcats. They didn't make another field goal after that with the starters on the bench. Cartier Diarra had 19 points to lead K-State. The Wildcats are 0-8 in February and host No. 1 Kansas on Saturday.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a wild 6-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. St. Louis has won five consecutive games. The Blues have won all three regular-season games against Chicago. Brandon Saad, Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane scored power-play goals, and Connor Murphy and Matthew Highmore also scored for the Blackhawks. Jordan Binnington had 24 saves in winning his fourth straight for the Blues.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping No. 24 Michigan State rally to beat No. 18 Iowa 78-70. The Spartans moved into sole possession of second place in the conference Tuesday night with their third win in four games. The Hawkeyes slipped to sixth place in the Big Ten, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks. Iowa's Luka Garza scored 20, Ryan Kriener had 18 points before fouling out and Connor McCaffery added 11 points.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored 20 points, Tre Jackson added a career-high 18 points and Iowa State outlasted TCU 65-59. Iowa State sealed the win with a 6-0 run to stave off the Horned Frogs’ second-half comeback bid. Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead TCU.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The Lions announced the move Tuesday, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. He went into the 2019 season with two years years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants. Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks for the three-win Lions. Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 season for a fifth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Harrison was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska appears poised to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors after a measure cleared a major legislative hurdle. The measure advanced through the first of three required votes on Tuesday. It had bipartisan support in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. California last year became the first state to let college athletes use their status to make money. Other states are considering similar measures, though the NCAA has take steps to address it on a national level. The moves follow criticism that universities and athletic sponsors are getting rich off athletes who don't get a share of the wealth.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five baseball and softball programs in eastern Nebraska received a total of $103,000 in grants awarded by CWS of Omaha, Inc. and the NCAA. Three organizations whose fields were damaged by floods received $70,000. Of that, $50,000 went to the Waterloo-Valley Recreation Association for Chris Frank Field, which was totally submerged by flooding in 2019. The Omaha Suburban Athletic Association received $5,000 to upgrade Roanoke Park, and $15,000 went to Graves Park Forever in Wakefield. Grants of $25,000 went to Creighton University and $8,328 to Omaha's Police Athletics for Community Engagement program.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three assists and Loyola Chicago held off Drake 64-60 for its ninth straight home win. Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers (20-10, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who made 19 of 31 free throws. Liam Robbins scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points with eight rebounds for Drake (18-12, 8-9). Roman Penn had six assists.