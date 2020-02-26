Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska appears poised to allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors after a measure cleared a major legislative hurdle. The measure advanced through the first of three required votes on Tuesday. It had bipartisan support in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. California last year became the first state to let college athletes use their status to make money. Other states are considering similar measures, though the NCAA has take steps to address it on a national level. The moves follow criticism that universities and athletic sponsors are getting rich off athletes who don't get a share of the wealth.