Group gives tips on how to report sex trafficking and what to look for

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group led a discussion Tuesday on human trafficking in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas.
The Mothers of Preschoolers Jonesboro invited Hope Found Northeast to give advice and to educate those who attended on the topic.
Just last month, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 13 people in connection to suspected sex trafficking.
Hope Found Northease co-founder Megan Brown said sex trafficking discussions need to happen.
“We want people to be educated on the topic and recognize it’s happening in their communities so that they know how to protect their children from online predators and traffickers,” Brown said.
A total of 76% of children are approached by a trafficker online, according to Brown.
Brown said everyone can be on the lookout for sex trafficking by using these tactics:
- Parents must monitor kids’ online activity
- Pay attention to who kids hang out with and know what they do
- Be on the lookout for people in the community who seem to be in control of someone else
- Look for a change in behavior which can include attendance in school, dressing, or attitudes
The average age of a sex trafficking victim in Jonesboro is between 12-14 years of age, according to JPD.
To make a report with JPD, click here or call the sex trafficking hotline at 870-339-7256.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.