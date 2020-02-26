Jonesboro named Volunteer Community of the Year for second time in three years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A new downtown project and a rise in volunteers helped propel Jonesboro to high state-wide honors at the winter meetings at the Arkansas Municipal League in Little Rock.
A report from our media partner Talk Business & Politics states the city was named a Volunteer Community of the Year for the second time in three years. Mayor Harold Perrin accepted the volunteerism award.
Perrin called Jonesboro “the most benevolent, loving community I’ve ever seen.”
Meanwhile, the St. Bernards Healthcare expansion received the 2020 Main Street Arkansas Award of Excellence for Best Economic Impact.
Lindsey Wingo, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance Director, accepted the award and said “the St. Bernard’s surgical unit and heart center will transform downtown Jonesboro and serve greater northeast Arkansas for decades to come.”
According to the report, the award cited resource and service opportunities provided by the City of Jonesboro, the Chamber of Commerce and St. Bernards Foundation websites that connect possible volunteers with charitable opportunities.
Several other notable acts include the Fill the Food Bank Drive, the Fearless Food Fight, Stuff the Bus, and the United Way Day of Caring.
