Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car at the Pentagon. Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, a day after his arrest. A federal complaint says a Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and using a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that he'd placed in the vehicle's gas tank. The complaint says Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up," as well as himself. Richardson is being held pending a detention hearing Thursday.