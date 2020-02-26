Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOCAL TAXES-TRANSPARENCY
Kansas moves to junk local tax lid in favor of transparency
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving toward eliminating limits on local property taxes in favor of a proposal aimed at requiring officials to be more transparent about upcoming levies. Many lawmakers don't think current limits are effective, the Senate voted 39-0 on Tuesday to approve a bill described by supporters as a local tax transparency measure. It goes next to the House. The bill would repeal a local tax lid pushed through the Republican-controlled Legislature by conservative lawmakers in 2015. Cities and counties would be required to send notices to all taxpayers if they intend to raise more money from property taxes in the coming year.
MCPHERSON HOMICIDE
McPherson man's death investigated as homicide
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found inside his mobile home in McPherson is being investigated as a homicide. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and McPherson police on Tuesday identified the victim as 63-year-old Kelly Peterson. Investigators said the death is being investigated as a homicide but said there is no threat to the public. The news release provided no further information. Peterson was found dead Monday.
FORMER ICE AGENT-ESCAPE ATTEMPT
Ex-ICE agent sentenced for impersonating officer in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for impersonating an immigration supervisor in a foiled effort to free a Mexican immigrant from a Kansas jail. The U.S. attorney's office says 42-year-old Andrew J. Peviak of Topeka pleaded guilty in December to falsely claiming to be an officer of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations. Pleviak identified himself as another man who is an actual ICE agent in an effort in September to get an acquaintance out of the Kingman County jail.
PANCAKE DAY RACE
English woman wins annual pancake race with Kansas
LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A woman from England has claimed victory in an annual trans-Atlantic pancake-flipping race against competitors in a Kansas city. Katie Godor, from Olney, in Buckinghamshire, ran the 71st International Pancake Day race with a time of 1:06 seconds. That just beat the time of Whitney Hay, who ran the Liberal, Kansas, race in a time of 1.09 seconds. Contestants must carry a pancake in a frying pan and flip it at the beginning and end of the 415-yard (380 meter) race. The event began in Olney in the 15th century. In 1950, Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition.
KANSAS WEATHER
Heavy snow causes partial closure of interstate in Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Heavy snowfall is causing traffic disruptions in parts of central and north central Kansas. The highway patrol reports one person died in a multi-vehicle crash south of Lindsborg early Tuesday. State transportation officials closed westbound Interstate 70 between Salina and Kansas 14 for several hours to respond to accidents near the Saline and McPherson county line. The highway was reopened about 11 a.m. Other highways in north central Kansas were snow and ice covered. The National Weather Service reported snowfall amounts of up to 9 inches near Sylvan Grove and Agra.
INMATE SLAPPED-DEPUTY CHARGED
Sedgwick County deputy allegedly shoved and slapped inmate
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say a sheriff's deputy is facing charges of mistreating an inmate after he allegedly shoved and slapped him while he was in handcuffs. Sheriff Jeff Easter says 47-year-old Matthew Stineman was charged last week with mistreatment of a confined person. Easter says the inmate was awaiting a courthouse hearing when he began rubbing the handcuffs against the wall and ignored orders to stop. Stineman allegedly went into the cell and pushed and slapped the inmate. He was placed on restricted duty after the Jan. 30 incident. Easter says Stineman has been a deputy for about 13 years and the allegations are out of character for him.
CHILD DEATH-ARREST
Man arrested in death of southwest Kansas 3-year-old boy
ULYSSES, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old southwest Kansas boy. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Uraquio Arredondo was arrested Monday night at his home in Ulysses. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on possible charges of first-degree murder and child abuse. His bond was set at $500,000. The KBI says he is a suspect in the death of Carlos Valenzuela III of Ulysses in February 2019. Emergency personnel went to the boy's home after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. Authorities say Arrendondo was in a relationship with the boy's mother.
